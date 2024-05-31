Oman to open 12 types of visas for Bangladeshis

The government of Oman announced granting visas to Bangladeshi nationals in 12 categories, including family visas, reports Times of Oman, quoting Sirajul Haque, chairman of Bangladesh Social Club Oman.

The other categories include family visas, visit visas for Bangladeshi nationals living in Gulf Cooperation Council countries, doctors' visas, engineers' visas, nurses' visas, teachers' visas, accountants' visas, investors' visas, and all types of official visas, according to the report published on May 29.

Oman halted the issuance of visas for citizens of Bangladesh in all categories on October 31. Since then, the arrival of Bangladeshi nationals in Oman dropped by over 50 percent.