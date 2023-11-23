No special message from PM, foreign secy says ahead of Delhi visit

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen today said he is not carrying any special message from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and there is "no hidden agenda" as he leaves for New Delhi tomorrow to hold talks with his Indian counterpart, scheduled for tomorrow.

He, however, said the Bangladesh side will definitely inform the Indian side if they have queries regarding the next national election.

Talking to reporters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Masud said the relationship between Bangladesh and India is multifaceted.

Efforts to keep the relationship unhindered and smooth before, during and after the election may come up for discussions, he said.

The foreign secretary said he would brief diplomats from countries that do not have missions in Dhaka about the situation in Bangladesh and the government's efforts to hold a free and fair election.

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen is scheduled to hold the regular bilateral meeting with his Indian counterpart Vinay Mohan Kwatra tomorrow.

This is the second foreign secretary-level meeting between the two countries this year. The first one was held in February in Dhaka.

At the Foreign Office Consultations, the two countries usually discuss all the major issues of mutual interests to promote cooperation encompassing all sectors.