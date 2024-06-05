No more structures in Rohingya camps: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday said the government will not allow new structures in Rohingya camps.

"It would not be wise to allow new structures in Rohingya camps in Cox's Bazar as it has already caused enough ecological imbalance due to massive deforestation," she said.

The PM said this while Japanese Special Envoy for National Reconciliation in Myanmar Yohei Sasakawa called on her at her official residence Gono Bhaban.

The PM's speech writer Md Nazrul Islam briefed reporters after the call on.

Hasina said if Rohingyas are taken to Bhashan Char from Cox's Bazar, their quality of life will improve.

She sought the Nippon Foundation chairman's support for the repatriation Rohingyas to Myanmar.

Yohei Sasakawa lauded the accommodation facilities of Rohingyas in Bhashan Char, and said that Nippon Foundation is keen to providing training to the Rohingyas to boost their income as well as education to Rohingya children.