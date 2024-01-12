No change in desire to see free, fair polls

Says US state dept about Bangladesh

White House yesterday said it still desires to see that Bangladeshi people's aspirations for free, fair, and transparent elections are met.

"We obviously still believe in the importance of viable, vibrant democratic institutions all over the world. And nothing has changed about our desires to see that the aspirations of the Bangladeshi people are met, and that includes being able to conduct free, fair, and transparent elections," said John Kirby, the US national security council coordinator for strategic communications, at a briefing yesterday.

In May last year, the US announced a policy, saying that those who undermine elections in Bangladesh will be denied US visas. Over the last two years, the US repeatedly called for free, fair and peaceful elections.

After the January 7 election, which was boycotted by the opposition BNP, Washington said the polls were neither free nor fair. It also spoke about its commitment to improve US-Bangladesh relations under the broader Indo-Pacific vision.