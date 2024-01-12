Diplomacy
DIPLOMATIC CORRESPONDENT
Fri Jan 12, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Fri Jan 12, 2024 12:22 AM

Most Viewed

Diplomacy

No change in desire to see free, fair election

Says US state dept about Bangladesh
DIPLOMATIC CORRESPONDENT
Fri Jan 12, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Fri Jan 12, 2024 12:22 AM
US urges restraint in Bangladesh ahead of national polls

White House yesterday said it still desires to see that Bangladeshi people's aspirations for free, fair, and transparent elections are met.

"We obviously still believe in the importance of viable, vibrant democratic institutions all over the world. And nothing has changed about our desires to see that the aspirations of the Bangladeshi people are met, and that includes being able to conduct free, fair, and transparent elections," said John Kirby, the US national security council coordinator for strategic communications, at a briefing yesterday.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

In May last year, the US announced a policy, saying that those who undermine elections in Bangladesh will be denied US visas. Over the last two years, the US repeatedly called for free, fair and peaceful elections.

After the January 7 election, which was boycotted by the opposition BNP, Washington said the polls were neither free nor fair. It also spoke about its commitment to improve US-Bangladesh relations under the broader Indo-Pacific vision.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

৩৬ মন্ত্রী-প্রতিমন্ত্রীর কে কোন মন্ত্রণালয় পেলেন

প্রধানমন্ত্রী শেখ হাসিনা এবার তার অধীনে রাখছেন মন্ত্রিপরিষদ বিভাগ; প্রতিরক্ষা মন্ত্রণালয়; সশস্ত্র বাহিনী বিভাগ; বিদ্যুৎ, জ্বালানি ও খনিজ সম্পদ মন্ত্রণালয়, সংস্কৃতি বিষয়ক মন্ত্রণালয় এবং শ্রম ও...

৫ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

প্রধানমন্ত্রী হিসেবে শপথ নিলেন শেখ হাসিনা

৬ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification