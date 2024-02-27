New Delhi attaches highest priority to friendship with Dhaka

Says Indian President Murmu

Indian President Droupadi Murmu today said New Delhi attaches the highest priority to its friendship with Dhaka.

"We are committed to realising its full potential," she said as a 100-member youth delegation from Bangladesh called on her at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, reports our New Delhi correspondent.

Murmu said India and Bangladesh share a unique bond, founded on their history, culture, and sacrifices and India is proud to have been a friend and partner in the Liberation War of Bangladesh and continues to share the development journey with Bangladesh.

"We must preserve and nurture this spirit which inspires the unique bond between our two countries," a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan quoted her as saying.

The president said, "The relationship between India and Bangladesh is a relationship of the heart and soul. We have a deep cultural link, and a common love for art, music, cricket, and food. Our national anthems, both penned by Tagore, are a source of pride. We share the love for 'Baul' music and the works of Kazi Nazrul Islam. Our unity and diversity are celebrated in our shared heritage."

Murmu said she was happy to note that India and Bangladesh is home to a large and energetic youth population, with unlimited potential to shape the world and urged all to harness this potential.

"As the leaders of tomorrow, it is the responsibility of youth to steer us towards a green, sustainable and peaceful world," she added.

The president urged members of the youth delegation from Bangladesh to use the opportunity to experience various aspects of India and its diversity and developments in the fields of science, technology, and arts.

She said that as they work towards building a "Sonar Bangla", they should also strive to strengthen the bonds of peace, prosperity, and friendship between India and Bangladesh.

She said she was happy to interact with a group of young and talented minds from Bangladesh.