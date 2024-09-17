Nepal envoy hopes to start energy trade with Bangladesh soon

Ghanshyam Bhandari calls on Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus

Nepal Ambassador to Bangladesh Ghanshyam Bhandari today paid a courtesy call on Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus at State Guest House Jamuna.

Ambassador Bhandari congratulated the chief adviser on taking over the interim government's leadership after a historic student-led mass uprising in July-August.

The ambassador said the two South Asian nations are members of SAARC and BIMSTEC, and both countries have "excellent" bilateral relations based on shared history and very deep people-to-people interactions.

The economic engagement between the two countries is still at a modest level, the envoy said.

Bhandari briefed the chief adviser on Nepal's vast hydropower potential and expressed hope that the two countries would soon be able to start energy trading.

He expressed gratitude for the Bangladesh government's generous offer to Nepal of the use of the Chattogram and Mongla ports.

The ambassador also expressed appreciation to the Bangladesh government for hosting a significant number of Nepali students, especially in medical education.

"Many doctors of Nepal were educated in Bangladesh," he said.

During the meeting, the chief adviser enquired about the activities of the SAARC, which has not held any summit since 2014.

The headquarters of SAARC is based in the Nepalese capital of Kathmandu.

The ambassador highlighted the importance of strengthening regional cooperation through SAARC and BIMSTEC and working closely at various multilateral forums.