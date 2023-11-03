Nat’l Election: UN urges all to shun violence

BNP activists and police personnel in riot gear face to face on the VIP Road during yesterday’s clash centring the party’s rally in front of the BNP headquarters in Nayapaltan on October 28, 2023. Photo: Anisur Rahman

The United Nations reiterated the call for free and fair elections in Bangladesh and urged all to refrain from violence.

Stéphane Dujarric, spokesperson for the UN secretary general, told reporters in New York on November 1 that the UN also spoke against harassment or arbitrary arrests during this period.

"I think our viewpoint on Bangladesh and the need for a free and fair election… I think we've spoken out very clearly [about those]," Dujarric said in a regular media briefing.

In a separate briefing in Washington on November 1, US State Department Spokesperson Mathew Miller said, "I have said a number of times, the holding of free and fair elections is the responsibility of everyone -- all political parties, voters, the government, security forces, civil society."

The US wants what the Bangladeshi people want for themselves -- free, fair elections conducted in a peaceful manner, he said.