Mynamar situation deepening security problems for Bangladesh: US

Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu recognises State Department employees during an awards ceremony hosted by Secretary of State Antony J Blinken at the US Department of State, in Washington, DC, on July 21, 2022. Photo: US State Department/Freddie Everett

US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu has said the current situation in Myanmar does not seem to be getting better and he sees deeper security problems for Bangladesh and beyond.

"The situation there doesn't appear to getting better. What worries me is that the refugee crisis, the security problems creating for Bangladesh, and potentially for India as well could get deeper in the coming days," he said.

The US assistant secretary, who had the opportunity to visit the Rohingya refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, said, "I think it's something we all have to watch out for."

While speaking at an event in Washington recently on "The Indo-Pacific Strategy in Action: Commemorating the Second Anniversary" Lu said they have to be enabling their partners in this region.

Lu said they spent a lot of time working with Bangladesh to try to be supportive of the tremendous generosity shown by Bangladesh by hosting over a million people who have been living now in Bangladesh for years.

"I had a chance to visit the Cox's Bazar refugee camp, the biggest refugee camp in the world," he mentioned.

Lu also noted tremendous generosity and the willingness of the international community to work together to find the solution to how these refugees are safe enough to go back.

As the most dynamic and fastest-growing region on earth, the Indo-Pacific is a leading priority for US foreign policy and essential to global security and prosperity, said the host of the event.

In 2022, the US inaugurated its Indo-Pacific Strategy, which lays out a shared vision for a free and open region that is more connected, prosperous, secure and resilient.