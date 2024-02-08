Myanmar at centre of Delhi, Dhaka FM-level talks

Dhaka and New Delhi yesterday discussed the ways of working together to deal with current developments in Myanmar and the security implications for the two countries that share borders with the Southeast Asian country.

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud, who is on a three-day official visit to India, held a meeting with India's National Security Adviser Ajit Doval at the Sardar Patel Bhaban in Delhi in the morning. This was his first bilateral meeting after Hasan Mahmud assumed the office of foreign office.

They discussed the ways of ensuring regional political stability and peace for the sake of development, the foreign minister told journalists after placing floral wreath at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Complex, reports our correspondent in New Delhi.

The talks were held at a time when ethnic armed rebel groups and the Peoples' Defence Force, the armed wing of the National Unity Government, are fighting pitched battles against the Myanmar military that took control of the country through a coup in February 2021.

After the recent escalation of the civil war since October last year, hundreds of towns and military camps were captured by the rebel groups. Hundreds of Myanmar military and border forces also fled the country and took shelter in India and Bangladesh, which is already been bearing the burden of more than a million Rohingyas.

India has large investments on connectivity projects in Myanmar, while Bangladesh-Myanmar relationship has not flourished mainly because of the Rohingya crisis that has been there since the 1970s.

"Bangladesh has achieved unprecedented development under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. India also made expansive progress under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. There are no alternatives to ensuring regional political stability and peace for continuing the upward trajectory of development," Hasan Mahmud said.

Maintaining peace and stability was essential to continue with the pace of economic developments in both India and Bangladesh, he said.

"We discussed the issue but just one meeting cannot lead to a joint action plan," he replied when asked if India and Bangladesh plan to formulate a coordinated strategy on dealing with the Myanmar crisis.

He added that the Rohingya refugee issue and their repatriation to Myanmar also figured in his meeting with Doval, besides India-Bangladesh relations and how to take forward the ties.

Bangladesh High Commissioner to India Mustafizur Rahman and other officials from the foreign ministry and the high commission were also present.

In the evening, Hasan Mahmud also held a meeting with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar.

He is scheduled to meet Indian Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and deliver a speech at the Vivekananda Foundation today and tomorrow respectively.

He is also likely to call on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.