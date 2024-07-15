Muslims should unite against Gaza genocide: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today called on the Muslim community to be united against the genocide in Gaza carried out by Israel.

"This [Genocide in Gaza] is not expected. We should all be united against the genocide in Gaza," she said.

The premier made the remarks when Egyptian Ambassador to Bangladesh Omar Mohie Eldin Ahmed Fahmy paid a courtesy call on her at her office.

PM's Deputy Press Secretary KM Shakhawat Moon briefed the newsmen after the meeting.

The prime minister requested all to channelise the fund used for producing arms and in the war for the welfare of the people, particularly for women and children.

Hasina said she always raised voice against the genocide in Gaza.

She said the bilateral relations between Bangladesh and Egypt did not flourish as per the expectations despite having potential.

The total trade volume between Bangladesh and Egypt was USD 180.6 million (Export USD 30.1 million and Import USD 150.5 million) in the 2022-23 fiscal, she said.

To this end, she said collaboration in the fields of agriculture, textiles, pharmaceuticals, tourism and education can be beneficial for both the countries.

The Egyptian ambassador said the Muslim Ummah should be more united against the genocide in Palestine.

He highly appreciated the socioeconomic development of Bangladesh under the prudent leadership of Hasina.

Fahmy mentioned that the Grand Imam of Egypt, whose rank is equivalent to the level of prime minister according to the constitution of Egypt, wanted to visit Bangladesh.

In reply, Hasina said Bangladesh is waiting to welcome him.

The Egyptian ambassador also expressed his country's interest in increasing trade and business between the two countries.