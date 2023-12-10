Momen in Qatar to attend Doha Forum 2023

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen is attending the 'Doha Forum 2023' in Qatar.

The two-day forum began today, Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Seheli Sabrin said at a weekly media briefing.

Speaking at the opening session of the Doha Forum, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged the Security Council to press for averting a humanitarian catastrophe. Regrettably, the council failed to do it, but that does not make it less necessary.

"So, I can promise I will not give up," the UN chief said.

The 21st edition of Doha Forum gathers the world's top officials, executives, and thinkers to address the most pressing unresolved questions in international relations and Security, economic policy and development, cyber security, data privacy, artificial intelligence and sustainability.

Under the banner of "Diplomacy, Dialogue, Diversity," Doha Forum promotes the interchange of ideas and discourse towards policy-making and action-oriented recommendations.