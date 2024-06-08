Modi’s oath-taking: PM Hasina 'first distinguished guest' to arrive in India

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has reached New Delhi today to attend the swearing in ceremony of Narendra Modi tomorrow, becoming the first foreign leader to reach for the event.

The PM, leading a 60-member delegation, reached at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi by a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight to attend the ceremony at 7:20pm tomorrow.

"First distinguished guest sets foot in New Delhi for the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister and Council of Ministers," the MEA twitter handle said adding "this visit of one of our most valued partners will further strengthen close and deep-rooted bonds of friendship."

The MEA also tagged pictures of Hasina being warmly received at the airport by Secretary in the External Affairs Ministry Muktesh Pardeshi.

Among those who welcomed Hasina at the airport were Bangladesh High Commissioner to India Mustafizur Rahman and Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Kumar Verma.

This is Hasina's first visit to India after general elections in Bangladesh and in India.

During her stay in New Delhi, Hasina is likely to have a tete-a-tete with Modi after the swearing-in at Rashtrapati Bhavan. She will also attend a banquet to be hosted by Indian President Droupadi Murmu along with other foreign leaders at the Rashtrapati Bhavan after the oath-taking.

In a separate statement, the MEA said that besides Hasina, President of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe, President of Maldives Mohamed Muizzu, Vice-President of Seychelles Ahmed Afif, Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, Prime Minister of Nepal Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' and Prime Minister of Bhutan Tshering Tobgay, have accepted the invitation to attend the oath-taking of Modi.

It said the presence of leaders from seven SAARC countries at the swearing-in ceremony reflects India's "highest priority accorded to its 'Neighbourhood First' policy".