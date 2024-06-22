Modi welcomes Hasina at Hyderabad House to hold bilateral talks

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was today given a warm welcome by her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi at the Hyderabad House when she reached there for bilateral discussions on a range of sectors spanning defence, connectivity, infrastructure, power, trade and economic partnership and river water-sharing.

The two leaders have met each other ten times since 2019, making an "unprecedented transformation" in the bilateral relationship, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said shortly before the talks.

Before going for the meeting at Hyderabad House, Hasina and Modi posed before the camerapersons.

Sources said a financial package and rail transit pact are likely to be firmed up during today's talks.

This is the first incoming bilateral state visit to India by a foreign leader after the formation of the new government following the Lok Sabha elections.

From Bangladesh's perspective, the long-pending Teesta water-sharing pact will be on the agenda.

Cooperation in the power and energy sectors has become one of the corner stones of India-Bangladesh relations in recent years, and Bangladesh is currently importing 1,160mw power from India.

Earlier in the day, Hasina, who went to India yesterday for a two-day visit, was accorded a ceremonial reception by Modi at Rashtrapati Bhavan.