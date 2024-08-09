Modi offers best wishes to Yunus

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has offered best wishes to Bangladesh's newly sworn-in interim government chief Prof Muhammad Yunus.

"We hope for an early return to normalcy, ensuring the safety and protection of Hindus and all other minority communities," he said in an X post yesterday, minutes after the oath-taking ceremony of the interim government.

"India remains committed to working with Bangladesh to fulfill the shared aspirations of both our peoples for peace, security, and development."

Sheikh Hasina resigned on August 5 and went to India following an uprising.

During Hasina's 15-year rule, Bangladesh and India deepened relationship, especially in the areas of connectivity. Bangladesh supported India in ensuring security in India's northeast.

In the wake of Hasina's resignation, India sealed its borders with Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, our New Delhi correspondent reported that hours before members of the interim government took oath, India said it was too early to evaluate the situation in Bangladesh and the "interests and well-being" of the people of Bangladesh is New Delhi's primary concern.

At a weekly media briefing in New Delhi, Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for Indian Ministry of External Affairs, was repeatedly asked what stand India would take on the interim administration in Bangladesh.

He said, "As far as we are concerned, the expectations and the interests of the people of Bangladesh are on top of the mind of the government and the people of India."

Earlier in the day, UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy spoke to Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and discussed the developments in Bangladesh and West Asia.

"Received a call from UK Foreign Secretary @DavidLammy today [Thursday]. Discussed the situation in Bangladesh and West Asia," Jaishankar said in a post on his official X.

Asked at the media briefing if the issue of Hasina's possible asylum in the UK figured during the conversation, Jaiswal said, "I don't have any information on that."

Responding to a query about Hasina's plan and whether she would continue to stay in India or seek asylum in any other country, he said, "We don't have any update on that. It is for her [Hasina] to take forward her plan."

On attacks against the minorities, their properties, and temples in Bangladesh, Jaiswal said India has noted how individuals and groups under different banners have come out to protect the minorities and their set-ups.

"It is the responsibility of every government to ensure proper law and order and take care of its people. The restoration of law and order as early as possible is in the interests of both the people of Bangladesh and the region at large."

The Indian visa centres in Bangladesh will open once normalcy returns, he said.

Jaiswal said India is in talks with Bangladesh authorities about the safety and security of its high commission and assistant high commissions so that they can discharge their work.

In another development, Swiss Ambassador to Bangladesh Reto Renggli wished the interim government every success in fulfilling the aspirations of the people of Bangladesh and in reinforcing social cohesion throughout the country.

He attended the oath-taking ceremony of the interim government led by Prof Yunus.