Modi expresses shock, sorrow over Uttara jet crash

Says India stands in solidarity and ready to extend support
Mon Jul 21, 2025 08:02 PM Last update on: Mon Jul 21, 2025 10:12 PM

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi today expressed deep shock at the loss of lives, many of them young students, in a tragic air crash in Dhaka and offered to extend all possible support and assistance.

Modi, in post on X, said: "Deeply shocked and saddened at the loss of lives, many of them young students, in a tragic air crash in Dhaka. Our hearts go out to the bereaved families. We pray for the swift recovery of those injured. India stands in solidarity with Bangladesh and is ready to extend all possible support and assistance."

