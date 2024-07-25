Says HRW about punishment of 57 Bangladeshi protesters in UAE

Human Rights Watch yesterday condemned the harsh punishment meted out to the 57 Bangladeshis by the UAE following peaceful demonstrations.

On July 19, groups of mostly Bangladeshi nationals who live in the UAE carried out peaceful protests in multiple locations across the country in solidarity with the student protesters in Bangladesh.

The following day, the UAE's attorney general announced an investigation into the protests and just a day later, the Abu Dhabi Federal Court of Appeal gave life-term prison sentences to three Bangladeshi nationals.

It sentenced one Bangladeshi national to 11 years in prison and 53 to 10 years, according to the Emirates News Agency.

The court ordered the defendants to be deported upon completing their terms and their electronic devices seized.

The egregiously long sentences appear to have come after only one court session and within 24 hours, the HRW said.

The speed with which dozens of defendants were investigated, tried and convicted raises serious concerns about the fairness of the judicial proceedings and amounts to an unfair trial, said the New York-based global rights watchdog.

"There is no way defendants can receive a fair trial when the investigation was launched and completed, trial commenced, and verdict rendered in less than 48 hours. These sentences make a mockery of justice and Emirati authorities should immediately release all those sentenced for peacefully protesting in solidarity," said Joey Shea, UAE researcher at the HRW.

Human Rights Watch verified six videos of the protests posted to TikTok and X (formerly known as Twitter) on July 19 or the days following. The videos, filmed in the evening, show peaceful protesters chanting and marching down streets across the UAE, including Abu Dhabi, Ajman and in two areas in Dubai: Al Satwa and Downtown Dubai.

From these videos and the others analysed by HRW, none of the protesters were engaging in violent acts or using language to incite violence in their chants.

The Bangladeshi authorities, especially the mission in the UAE, should call on the Emirati authorities to release the 57 detained, HRW said.

The UAE-based migrant workers from climate-vulnerable countries like Bangladesh are exposed to escalating climate risks, especially when working in the UAE's extreme heat without adequate protection.

Workers -- who are unable to protest these horrific labour conditions due to the abusive kafala system, the ban on trade unions and restricted freedom of speech and assembly -- are being convicted unfairly for peacefully protesting for a cause unrelated to the UAE, HRW added.

Protests and demonstrations are fully prohibited in the UAE.

Article 26 of the country's 2021 cybercrimes law criminalises the act of using the internet to "plan, organise, promote or advocate demonstrations, marches and the like without a permit from the competent authorities".