Mob violence: Bangladesh’s envoy in Uzbekistan to visit Kyrgyzstan

Diplomacy
Star Digital Report
Sun May 19, 2024 03:34 PM
Last update on: Sun May 19, 2024 03:56 PM

Bangladesh expressed deep concerns over the mob attacks on South Asian students, including Bangladeshis, in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud said this during a discussion organised by Overseas Correspondents Association Bangladesh (OCAB) at Jatiya Press Club today.

"Our ambassador in Uzbekistan will go to Kyrgyzstan to address the challenges our students face there," he said.

He said that Bangladeshi students came under attack but none faced major injuries.

Mobs attacked medical students, including Bangladeshis and Indians, in Bishkek on Friday.

Following the violence, 140 Pakistani students were evacuated to Lahore, according to a spokesperson of the country's interior ministry.

The unrest began after videos of a fight between Kyrgyz and Egyptian students on May 13 went viral, inciting protests that led to attacks on hostels and private residences of foreign students.

