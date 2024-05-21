Mob Attacks: Bangladeshi students start leaving Kyrgyzstan

Bangladeshi students began flying home earlier than planned due to a persistent sense of insecurity following mob attacks on foreign medical students in Kyrgyzstan's capital Bishkek on May 17.

"On Sunday, two students flew and today [Monday] 16 more are flying back to Bangladesh," Dr Jerit Islam, a Bangladeshi student representative in Bishkek, told The Daily Star yesterday.

There are some 1,000 Bangladeshi medical students in Kyrgyzstan and they were scheduled to fly home after their semester finals in a week or two.

"But due to the ongoing sense of insecurity, they are returning earlier," he said.

Similarly, Indian and Pakistani students were also flying to their countries.

"We are trying to ensure that our students can sit for the exams online while at home," Dr Jerit Islam said.

He said the university authorities are facilitating the students' travel to the airport with security details.

Meanwhile, Kyrgyzstan President Sadyr Japarov visited the university campuses and hostels that came under attack on May 17 evening after video of a brawl between Egyptian students and locals on May 13 went viral.

According to the Kyrgyz Ministry of Health, 41 victims sought medical help as a result of the mass brawl with foreigners in Bishkek since May 17.

President Japarov assured security to the international students and urged all to be patient, embrace multilateralism, and welcome foreigners, as hundreds of Kyrgyz people also study and work abroad and would also seek to be welcome there.

Kyrgyzstan State Medical Academy Rector Indira Kudaibergenova also appealed to the Kyrgyz people to be more attentive and patient with the foreign students who bring prestige to the Central Asian country.

Dr Jerit Islam said there were no reports of any violence after the May 17 mob attack, but the video footages of that day were still being shared, so some believe that the attacks are still going on.

"So, students still have a sense of insecurity. So, they are flying home earlier than scheduled," he said.