Milestone crash: India to send burn-specialist doctors to treat victims

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assurances of support, India tonight said it was sending a team of burn-specialist doctors and nurses to Dhaka to treat those injured in the fatal jet crash at Milestone School and College in Uttara's Diabari of Dhaka.

"A team of burn-specialist doctors and nurses with necessary medical support are scheduled to visit Dhaka shortly to treat the victims," the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said.

"They will make an assessment of the condition of patients with recommendation for further treatment and specialised care in India as necessary," it said.

Additional medical teams may also follow depending on their preliminary assessment and treatment.

Yesterday, Modi had expressed condolences at the loss of lives in the tragic air crash in Dhaka and had conveyed assurances of support and assistance.