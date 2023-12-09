Many who speak about human rights give bombs, weapons to Israel

Says Palestine ambassador

Ambassador of Palestine to Bangladesh Yousuf SY Ramadan today said many give lecture on human rights but they are the very same people who are giving bombs and lethal weapons to Israel, hence, they have no right to speak about human rights.

He was speaking at a programme titled, "Call for Humanity", organised by English Track, an English learning institute, at the BAWA School and College grounds in Chattogram.

Speaking as chief guest, Ramadan said people of Palestine have a unique, unprecedented story -- they have an enemy who does not have humanity.

"The enemy is killing children, women, innocent people, and even pregnant women," he said, adding, "It's like killing animals…even when we kill animals, we feel for them but the brutality of Israel crosses all limits."

"We are losing our children, parents and families…we have already lost 17,000 people, mostly children; people are living without electricity, food, hospital … it's just hell ," he said, adding, "But we are not alone…people like you have come to show your solidarity … People of Palestine are proud of you."

"We all are born without choice but we are same in one point, that is we all are human beings," he said, adding, 'We should feel for humanity."

Bangladesh Ambassador to Qatar Nazrul Islam and Bangladesh Ambassador to Jordan, Syria, and Palestine Nahida Sobhan were connected to the event via video conference.

Bir Protik Freedom Fighter Faruk-e-Azam also spoke on the occasion.