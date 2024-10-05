Malaysia may consider entry of 18,000 workers

Yunus, Anwar Ibrahim hold bilateral talks, discuss possibility of increasing the number of KL-bound workers

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus exchanges greetings with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim at InterContinental Dhaka yesterday. The two leaders held bilateral talks at the hotel. Photo: PID

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has promised to consider the entry of 18,000 Bangladeshi workers who failed to enter the Southeast Asian country in May.

Malaysia needs workers, Ibrahim told a press briefing after meeting Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus during his short visit to Dhaka yesterday.

Prof Yunus requested him to pursue the Rohingya repatriation issue at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean), of which Myanmar is a member.

They discussed the possibility of signing new agreements on agriculture, energy, education, the semiconductor industry, the blue economy, innovation, defence, and youth development.

Addressing the joint press briefing at a city hotel, Prof Yunus said he and Ibrahim discussed how Malaysia can take more workers and professionals from Bangladesh through multiple entry visas.

Ibrahim, who led a 58-member delegation, arrived in Dhaka around 2:00pm. He met Prof Yunus at the airport and attended bilateral talks with the chief adviser at the hotel. He left in the evening after meeting President Mohammed Shahabuddin at the Bangabhaban.

Ibrahim said that he would consider the entry of 18,000 Bangladeshis to his country as soon as possible, if all conditions are met.

These Bangladeshi migrant workers could not reach Malaysia by the May 31 deadline mainly because of shortage of flights.

Asked about a cartel dominating overseas recruitment, Ibrahim said the matter had been discussed. The Malaysian government is reviewing the recruitment process to ensure transparency and accountability.

He appreciated the enormous contribution made by the Bangladeshi expatriates in Malaysia and underscored the importance of ensuring decent work conditions and other benefits.

"Any differences between contending companies is not my concern. Our concern is to make sure whatever is decided must be followed through. We need workers. But they cannot be treated as modern slaves, no matter if they are from Bangladesh or India or Indonesia or other countries. I have said this publicly in the past," he added.

The so-called recruitment agencies must strictly adhere to policies, he said.

Prof Yunus said the Rohingya crisis was a cause for concern for the whole world, terming it a "ticking time bomb".

"We will keep raising the issue. Malaysia will be supporting us in raising that. We can't wait indefinitely. This is something we have to resolve as soon as possible."

He urged the international community to work together to resolve the crisis.

To boost bilateral trade, it is imperative to resume the works of the trade negotiation committee to have a free trade agreement between the two countries, Prof Yunus said.

He congratulated Malaysia on its upcoming chairmanship of Asean in January 2025. "We discussed the issue of Bangladesh's inclusion as a sectoral dialogue partner of Asean. We look forward to Malaysia's active role for Bangladesh's inclusion in the regional body," he said.

Ibrahim said foreign ministry officials of Malaysia would soon start connecting with their counterparts in Bangladesh regarding the latter's proposal for inclusion as a sectoral dialogue partner of Asean.

Ibrahim expressed his full support to the Yunus-led interim government, saying, "Never mind the exaggeration of some parts of the international media and mudslinging. I personally know you and your passion about human rights and human dignity.

"I fully support your position, your effort to ensure this new Bangladesh with a vibrant democracy and respect for the rights of every single citizen."

Malaysia would give attention and preference to Bangladeshi companies in Malaysia, and Bangladesh should make sure that any problems facing Malaysian companies in Dhaka get prompt attention, he said.

"In some areas Malaysia excels, in some areas Bangladesh excels. Both countries should work together for overall development."

Ibrahim's trip to Dhaka is the first visit by a prime minister of any country to Bangladesh since the interim government took charge.

Prof Yunus said, "We renewed our commitment to take bilateral relations to a new height."

Possible future areas of collaborations could be mobility, sovereign funds, pension funds, private equity funds, health, education, data science, and AI, he said.

The two leaders discussed collaborations in deep-sea fishing, sea bed exploration, marine science, and strategic connectivity between Chattogram Port and Port Kelang.

They also talked about the unprecedented mass uprising that toppled the Awami League government in early August. People, particularly the youth, made remarkable sacrifices in their quest for freedom.