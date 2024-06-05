Malaysia entry: KL unlikely to extend deadline for Bangladeshis

Malaysia has no plans to extend the May 31 deadline for foreign workers' entry into the Southeast Asian country even though Bangladesh appealed for allowing in 17,000 Bangladeshi migrants who have visas but missed the deadline.

Malaysian Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail told reporters in Penang yesterday that all factors, including quota approval, health checks, visa processing, and flight arrangements, were considered before setting the May 31 deadline.

"So, if you ask me whether there would be an extension of time, the answer is no. We announced the May 31 deadline a long time ago," reported Malaysian daily New Straits Times, quoting Saifuddin.

Malaysia had set the deadline for foreign workers amid alleged exploitation of Bangladeshi migrant workers.

Four UN independent experts said recruitment fees for the Bangladeshi migrant workers in Malaysia ranged between $4,500 and $6000, which is the highest in the world and that many of them were risking destitution and detention.

According to the Bureau of Manpower, Employment, and Training (BMET) of Bangladesh, as of May 31, it granted emigration clearance to 4,93,642 workers, but 4,76,672 could leave for Malaysia by the deadline, meaning around 16,970 failed to go.

Saifuddin said, "Between May 28 and 31, we recorded the entry of more than 20,000 foreign workers into the country. Some of them obtained their visas as early as November last year."

He questioned why employers waited so long to arrange for their workers' arrival if they were urgently needed.

Bangladesh had requested a special one-off period to allow the workers to enter Malaysia, but Saifuddin reiterated that the current projection for foreign workers, including those leaving through check-out memos, was 2.6 million by the end of December, surpassing the Economic Planning Unit's projection of 2.5 million.

"For the manufacturing, services, and construction sectors, we have met the foreign worker needs projections. For farming and agriculture, we will process according to the approved quota with no new approvals, considering each case individually," he said.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment of Bangladesh has issued a circular asking the aspirant migrants, who failed to go to Malaysia despite having emigration clearances and BMET smart cards, to provide detailed information to the email ([email protected]) by June 8.

The information should include name, full address, mobile phone number, name of the recruiting agency, passport number, and copy of the BMET smart card.

MIGRANTS' CONTRIBUTION

Volker Türk, UN high commissioner for human rights, has called for Malaysia to stem hate speech and disinformation campaigns against migrants and refugees, and appreciate and respect the manifold contribution of the migrants.

In a statement yesterday following a two-day visit to Malaysia, he quoted a research commissioned by his office and said a clear majority of Malaysians see the benefits that migration brings to the country's economy and society.