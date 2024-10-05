Malaysia to accept 18,000 workers who missed deadline

Says Asif Nazrul as agreement signed with Malysia

Malaysia has agreed to receive 18,000 Bangladeshi workers who previously missed a deadline to enter the country, said Dr Asif Nazrul, adviser to the Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment.

"Now, the Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare of Bangladesh will work with our Malaysian counterparts to establish a roadmap for sending these workers," the adviser said at the signing ceremony for a Memorandum of Collaboration (MoC) held at the Probashi Kallyan Building in Dhaka.

The event presided over by Ministry Secretary Md Ruhul Amin, saw the signing of the agreement between Bangladesh's Wage Earners' Welfare Board and Malaysia's Social Security Organization (PERKESO). The MoC was signed by Md Hamidur Rahman, director general (additional secretary) of the Wage Earners' Welfare Board, and PERKESO's Group CEO, Dato Seri Dr Mohammed Azman bin Aziz Mohammad.

Under this agreement, starting from January 23, 2010, all Bangladeshi workers who have legally migrated to Malaysia will be covered by the Foreign Workers Compensation Scheme (FWCS). This includes essential protections such as medical benefits, temporary and permanent disablement benefits, dependents' compensation, funeral expenses, and rehabilitation support through Malaysia's Social Security Organization.

Highlighting the importance of Bangladeshi expatriates, Asif Nazrul underscored their significant contribution to the country's socio-economic development. "When our expatriates live and work abroad, they represent Bangladesh. Each worker carries the flag of our nation," he remarked.

He emphasised that beyond their contributions to the economy, expatriates also play a leading role in social development activities, both at home and abroad. "Their proper evaluation, along with the protection of their welfare and the well-being of their families, must be ensured," he added.

The Wage Earners' Welfare Board, under the Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment, is dedicated to supporting and protecting expatriate workers and their families, the adviser pointed out. This new agreement with Malaysia marks another step toward ensuring the welfare of Bangladeshi workers abroad.