Law enforcers used unnecessary force on protesters: UN

The UN Human Rights Office says there are strong indications that the security forces resorted to unnecessary and disproportionate use of force and extrajudicial killings during the mass uprising that led to the ouster of Awami League government early this month.

"According to available public reports by media and the protest movement itself, between 16 July and 11 August, more than 600 people were killed. Of these, nearly 400 deaths were reported from 16 July to 4 August, while around 250 people were reportedly killed following the new wave of protests between 5 and 6 August," reads a report.

The reported death toll is likely an underestimate, as information collection has been hindered by restrictions on movement due to the curfew and the internet shutdown, says the analysis.

The report titled "Preliminary Analysis of Recent Protests and Unrest in Bangladesh" was issued yesterday by the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR).

The report comes a week ahead of a UN team's visit to Dhaka to discuss the modalities for an investigation into human rights violations.

It details the background of how the students' peaceful protests eventually turned into a mass upsurge and the law enforcers used disproportionate force to quell the demonstrators.

"The police and paramilitary forces appear to have frequently used force indiscriminately against both peaceful protests as well as those with elements of violence, employing rubber bullets, sound grenades and firearms with live lethal ammunition, including birdshot pellets and bullets.

"Additional, alleged violations, that also warrant thorough, impartial and transparent investigations, included extrajudicial killings, arbitrary arrests and detention, enforced disappearances, torture and ill-treatment, and severe restrictions on exercise of freedoms of expression and peaceful assembly."

One of the recommendations made by the UN was to ensure accountability for those who used or ordered the unnecessary and disproportionate use of force.

Considering that certain individuals among the protesters were seen typically using sticks, bricks or similar types of makeshift weapons, the security forces' recurring and persistent use of firearms, including pellet shotguns, handguns and rifles, would have regularly involved unnecessary and disproportionate force, it says.

"Reports indicate that security forces also used helicopters to fire on protesters, further intensifying the violence. In some cases, the security forces were reported to have employed vehicles and helicopters that bore the logo of the UN."

The number of reported killings in revenge attacks since that time still remains to be determined. Those killed include protesters, bystanders, journalists covering the events and a number of members of the security force, the OHCHR said.

"Thousands of protesters and bystanders have been injured, with hospitals overwhelmed by the influx of patients."

The majority of deaths and injuries have been attributed to the security forces and the student wing affiliated with the Awami League, it says.

The casualties resulted from the use of live ammunition and other force against protesters who while acting violently reportedly were not armed, or only lightly armed, as well as from instances of security forces unlawfully using lethal force against protesters posing no apparent threat. The deceased also includes at least four journalists and 32 children -- a number of whom were seemingly deliberately targeted, it added.

"From 12 July to 3 August, at least 450,000 unknown persons and 2000 identified persons were reportedly registered for offences in at least 286 criminal cases in Dhaka alone, including a combination of named and unnamed individuals -- many members of the opposition reportedly among them."

Suing hundreds of individuals as "unnamed" increases the risk of widespread arbitrary arrest and detention, it observes.

"Block raids were conducted in various locations of Dhaka city and near other university and college campuses. During these operations, large numbers of law enforcement personnel surrounded the area in question, prevented anyone from leaving, and conducted house searches based on intelligence information and, in several cases, without presenting judicial search warrants. Law enforcement agencies claimed that they were arresting individuals involved in violence and property destruction, based on analysis of their social media activity.

"Reports indicate that a number of those arrested were subjected to ill-treatment and even torture while in police custody."

The authorities also enforced widespread restrictions on communication, including internet, between July 18 and July 23 and again on August 4 and 5, severely affecting the rights to freedom of expression, and to peaceful assembly, and other fundamental rights.

The government had claimed the internet shutdown was due to the destruction of key infrastructure by protesters, but information the OHCHR received indicates the government did it deliberately.

Also, the prolonged countrywide curfew and communications restrictions disproportionally restricted freedom of movement.

The UN body suggested that the political actors prioritise de-escalation and prevention of any further loss of life or injury and refrain from reprisals, while also uphold the rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly, protect minority communities, advocate for accountability and prevent further rights violations.

The UN also suggested that the transition process is transparent, accountable, inclusive and open to the meaningful participation of all Bangladeshis.

The interim government should take steps to restore democratic order and rule of law through an inclusive and participatory process guided by human rights, develop a systematic approach to vetting for any appointments to and dismissals from the judiciary, security sector and other institutions.

The UN calls for providing law enforcement agencies with clear instructions limiting the use of force, and especially firearms and ceasing any use of pellet guns, while refraining from deploying BGB and Rab to any protest or public gathering.

It recommends ensuring accountability for those who used or ordered the unnecessary and disproportionate force and provide reparation and effective remedies to victims and protect all related evidence, including CCTV footage and other recordings.

It suggests establishing broader truth and accountability measures beyond investigation of the most recent events, while facilitating open dialogue to address social, economic, and political grievances.

The UN also recommends allowing media to operate freely and safely.

It urges the international community to support Bangladesh to ensure a transition in which human rights are fundamental and to support fact-finding and accountability efforts.

The full UN report can be found on the OHCHR website.