Diplomacy
Star Digital Report
Wed Jan 17, 2024 10:32 PM
Last update on: Wed Jan 17, 2024 10:42 PM

Lavrov congratulates Hasan Mahmud

Sergey Lavrov, Left, Hasan Mahmud, Right. File photo

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has congratulated Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud on his appointment.

In a message, he said the Russia-Bangladesh relations are based on the solid foundation of friendship.

"We look forward to the continuation of productive interaction between the foreign offices of our countries for the benefit of further strengthening the bilateral cooperation in political, trade, economic, and other practical areas. I wish you sound health and success at your responsible post," it said, according to a Facebook post of the Russian embassy in Dhaka today.

