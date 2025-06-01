Large-scale Chinese investment can be game changer for Bangladesh: Yunus

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus today said that large-scale Chinese investment in Bangladesh can be a game changer for the country's economy.

"Chinese companies are the masters of manufacturing in the globe and we want to be your partner," Yunus said while inaugurating the China-Bangladesh Conference on Trade and Investment.

The daylong conference is jointly organised by Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (Beza) and Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (Bida) at the Bida office in the capital.

Tens of millions of Bangladeshi youth desperately need good jobs to express the skill and tenacity they have in making a mark in history, Yunus said.

"Bangladesh stands at the cusp of a transformative era. Our interim government has been steadfast with implementing reforms aimed at enhancing the investment climate, streamlining regulatory frameworks and ensuring a conducive environment for business operations," the chief adviser said.

These efforts are designed to attract foreign direct investment, stimulate economic growth, and create employment opportunities for young people, he added.

The Bangladesh-China Investment and Trade Conference is a historic moment for Bangladesh, Yunus said, as this year marks the 50th anniversary of the countries' enduring friendship.

He said the gathering marks a significant milestone in the relationship and growing economic partnership between the two countries. It is the largest-ever Chinese business delegation to visit Bangladesh, comprising over 150 investors and business leaders representing scores of companies, including some of the largest in China.

"We have to build the future which can touch the sky. That's the potential we have together," he added.

Yunus said a couple of months ago, during his visit to Beijing, he requested the Chinese president to encourage companies of his country to invest in Bangladesh.

"I'm honored that President [Xi Jinping] has followed up on his work," Yunus said.

For many years, Bangladesh has been touted as a strategic location -- at the heart of South Asia -- with a dynamic workforce, positioning it as an ideal destination for investment.

"Yet for decades we have failed to attract foreign direct investment. The scores and economic zones were developed but they remain empty. In many places, they are being used for cattle grazing. Widespread corruption, misrule, and brutal dictatorship drove away potential investors," Yunus said.

The July uprising led by hundreds of thousands of young people brought an end to those days. They committed to creating a new Bangladesh.

"So please be part of our history. Make a history for this nation with us," he said.

The interim government, which took over after the uprising, has restructured Bida as an agency that means business.

"I invite you to explore the extensive opportunities that Bangladesh offers -- from textiles and garments to pharmaceuticals, agri-processing, fisheries, jute, as well as information technology," he said.

"I urge Chinese investors to make Bangladesh their home and their production hub. Our young people is ready to accept that challenge," Yunus said.

China's Commerce Minister Wang Wentao spoke at the programme as special guest.