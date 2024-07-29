Laos PM invited to visit Rohingya camps

Bangladesh invited the current Asean chairman, Laos Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone, to visit the Rohingya camps in Cox's Bazar to see for himself the plights of the 1.2 million refugees.

The invitation was extended to him as AK Abdul Momen, chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs, made a courtesy call on the Laos PM on the sideline of ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) on Saturday in Vientiane.

He also sought for a renewed support from the ARF member states to facilitate repatriation of forcibly displaced Myanmar Nationals, according to a foreign ministry statement.

Former foreign minister Momen led a Bangladesh delegation that included, among others, Bangladesh Ambassador to Lao Md Lutfor Rahman and Director-General at the foreign ministry Rais Hasan Sarower.

The meeting exchanged views on wide range of regional and international issues to address the existing and growing challenges to maintain international peace and security.

The leaders also put forward several directives to enhance security dialogues under the auspices of ARF for coming years.

In his statement at the AFR, Momen stressed the need for intensifying economic relations and connectivity, both physical and people-to-people, to build confidence among the nations which would pave the way to promote global peace and stability.

He reiterated Bangladesh's strong position for regional economic peace and stability, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region, for its sustained economic development.

Momen also expressed Bangladesh's unwavering support to the people of Palestine and called for immediate end of war in the Middle East, Ukraine and elsewhere.

The 31st Session of the ARF was attended by foreign ministers and representatives from twenty-seven ARF member states.

On the side line of the meeting, Momen also held meetings with the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Laos, Foreign Ministers of the US, China, Russia, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, EU, Sri Lanka, Brunei, Canada, Japan, and Australia.

At present Bangladesh is the co-chairs of two priority areas of ARF: Disaster Relief and Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime.