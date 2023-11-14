Labour leaders discuss workers' rights with EU delegation

Representatives of trade unions and workers organisations today met the visiting delegation of the European Union and discussed workers' rights.

They acknowledged the important role of the EU, noting that the EU is the largest trading partner of Bangladesh.

They conveyed to the visiting delegation that there might be various types of problems but they want the trade relations to continue and develop further.

"These are the two messages we conveyed to the EU team," one of the leaders told the media after the meeting.

They also suggested the EU delegation talk to the government and BGMEA in this regard.

The EU delegation members wanted to hear from the leaders about the current labour issues.

"We are expecting that a stable situation will prevail," another participant of the meeting told the reporters.

There is a demand for the withdrawal of cases against the workers and release of the workers who are arrested on charge of vandalism and the demand will be placed through a press conference tomorrow.

Paola Pampaloni also had wide-ranging exchanges on labour and human rights with senior government figures, including State Minister for Labour and Employment Begum Monnujan Sufian and PM's Principle Secretary Md. Tofazzel Miah.

The delegation arrived in Dhaka on Sunday to have discussions with relevant stakeholders on the country's labour sector.

They will have a meeting with labour, commerce and foreign secretaries of the government tomorrow apart from their talks with other relevant stakeholders.

The visit is aimed at taking "stock of progress" in implementing the National Action Plan for the labour sector, Ambassador Whiteley told UNB.

Bangladesh adopted a National Action Plan (2021-2026) on the labour sector and the plan is closely linked to the roadmap submitted by the government of Bangladesh to the ILO Governing Body as the result of an Article 26 complaint.

The roadmap aims to improve the country's observance of labour rights including freedom of association and the right to collective bargaining.