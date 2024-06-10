Labour issues, green factories: EU lauds Bangladesh for complying with regulations

The EU appreciates Bangladesh's seriousness in complying with "due diligence" regulations, which will keep it ahead of other competitors in the long run, said EU Ambassador to Bangladesh Charles Whiteley.

"I'm very happy with the psychological approach of Bangladesh. They take these things seriously," he said at a Diplomatic Correspondents Association, Bangladesh (DCAB) Talk at the Jatiya Press Club today.

This needs to continue for greater trade partnerships, he said.

Bangladesh has the highest number of LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) certified companies (217), while many businesses here are better aware of EU regulations in terms of labour issues or green factories.

Exports to EU is over $26 billion, and duty-free access facility under GSP scheme has played a critical role for trade growth. The facility will be phased out by 2029, with a 3-year grace period, after the LDC graduation of Bangladesh.

Bangladesh can continue to enjoy this under a new scheme, GSP Plus, but that will require more conditions on labour rights, human rights and environment.

In April, EU approved the "due diligence" directive, requiring firms and their upstream and downstream partners -- including supply, production and distribution -- to prevent, end or mitigate their adverse impact on human rights and environment.

Whiteley said Bangladesh has made great progress but needs more collaboration in future.

Regarding EU position on Bangladesh's civil and political rights, the outgoing EU Ambassador said they are not here to lecture, but to engage as a partner.

Last year, Bangladesh signed three loan and grant agreements, worth 407 million euros, with European Investment Bank and European Commission to support the renewable energy sector.

He said Bangladesh is a very important country under EU's Global Gateway Initiative.

He emphasised that the Global Gateway ensures quality infrastructure, fair competitive tenders, and not mandating specific firms.

"And when I say the best deal, it's not just about money. We bring in support for technical assistance, expert advice and input," he said.

DCAB President Nurul Islam Hasib and its General Secretary Ashiqur Rahman Apu also spoke.