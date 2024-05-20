Kyrgyz Capital: Bangladeshis stay indoors for fear of mob attacks

Out of fear, foreign students, including Bangladeshis, are mostly staying indoors in Bishkek of Kyrgyzstan even though the situation, following attacks on foreigners, has largely been stable since Saturday night.

"The situation is now stable. A good number of police personnel have been deployed. We have been, however, instructed to stay indoors," Samia Kabir, a Bangladeshi medical student in Bishkek, told The Daily Star yesterday.

The Bangladeshi students are trying to come home on charter flights amid a tense situation after mob attacks on international students since the evening of May 17, said a representative of Bangladeshi students there.

The tension boiled over after videos of a fight between Kyrgyz students and medical students from Egypt on May 13 were shared online.

According to the Kyrgyz health ministry, 29 people were injured. According to the police, four citizens of Egypt were detained over a brawl in a hostel on May 13. A criminal case was initiated, reported Kyrgyz media.

Around 3,000 police personnel have been deployed, they said.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh expressed concerns over the mob attacks on South Asian students, said Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud during a discussion organised by Overseas Correspondents Association Bangladesh (OCAB) at the Jatiya Press Club yesterday.

He said Bangladesh ambassador in Uzbekistan will go to Kyrgyzstan to address the challenges the Bangladeshi students are facing. He said Bangladeshi students came under attack, but none faced major injuries.

"We are closely monitoring the situation through our embassy in Uzbekistan, concurrently accredited to the Kyrgyz Republic. The embassy is in constant communication with our students, as well as with the Kyrgyz government officials," according to a foreign ministry statement.

It said through the embassy, the Bangladesh government is coordinating with Kyrgyzstan ministries of foreign affairs and internal affairs to ensure the safety and security of the students.

Jerit Islam, a representative of the Bangladeshi students in Bishkek, said the Bangladeshi students were planning to return home after their semester final exams by late June, but the exams are yet to be completed. They will sit for the exams online after returning home on charter flights.

"We have also talked to our embassy in Uzbekistan. They said they would support us by communicating with the civil aviation authorities of Kyrgyzstan," he told this correspondent.

"It won't be safe if we plan to fly home individually," Jerit added.

Asked how the students were getting food and other supplies as they are staying indoors, Samia said the university authorities were making deliveries.

Besides, locals were also helping the international students, she said.

"Some male students are going out, and there was no problem since Saturday night," she said.

There are around 60,000 foreign students, including 1,000 Bangladeshis, studying in Kyrgyz medical universities, which have easy admission procedures and comparatively low cost.

There are also migrant workers from the South Asian countries, including Bangladesh, India, and Pakistan.