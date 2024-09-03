Kuwait wants to recruit more Bangladeshi doctors, nurses, engineers

Outgoing envoy tells chief adviser

Kuwait will recruit more workers, including skilled ones, from Bangladesh in its effort to boost ties with the South Asian country, the outgoing ambassador of the Gulf nation said today.

Ambassador Faisal Mutlaq Aladwani made the comments when he paid a farewell call on Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus at State Guest House Jamuna in Dhaka.

Yunus praised the envoy, saying he was a "wonderful friend of Bangladesh" and hoped that he would continue to play this role in the coming days.

The chief adviser said Bangladesh hoped to build "a closer relationship with Kuwait".

The outgoing ambassador said more than 3,00,000 Bangladeshis work in the Gulf emirate and his country is keen to recruit more from Bangladesh.

"We want to recruit more doctors, nurses and engineers," he said, adding that more than 5,000 Bangladeshi troops were also serving in Kuwait.

Collaboration on economic engagement, defence, the Rohingya crisis, the Palestinian issue and energy cooperation were highlighted during the meeting.

The chief adviser thanked Kuwait for its support of the Rohingya humanitarian responses and also sought greater cooperation in energy and investment between Bangladesh and Kuwait.