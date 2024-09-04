Kuwait to recruit more Bangladeshis

Outgoing envoy meets CA

Outgoing Kuwaiti Ambassador Faisal Mutlaq Aladwani yesterday said Kuwait will recruit more human resources, including skilled workers from Bangladesh, in its effort to boost ties with the South Asian country.

He made the assurance when he paid a farewell call on Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus at the state guesthouse Jamuna in Dhaka.

Prof Yunus praised the envoy, saying he was "a wonderful friend of Bangladesh" and hoped that he would continue to play this role.

The outgoing ambassador noted that over 3,00,000 Bangladeshis work in the Gulf emirate and his country was keen to recruit more from Bangladesh, said the chief adviser's press wing.

"We want to recruit more doctors, nurses and engineers," he said, adding more than 5,000 Bangladeshi troops were also serving in Kuwait.

Collaboration on economic engagement, defence, the Rohingya crisis, Palestinian issue and energy cooperation were highlighted during the meeting.

The chief adviser thanked Kuwait for its support to the Rohingya humanitarian response. He also sought greater cooperation in energy and investment between Bangladesh and Kuwait.