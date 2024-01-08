Kutupalong Camp: Fire renders nearly 7,000 Rohingyas homeless

Nearly 7,000 Rohingyas have become homeless overnight as a fire blazed through a crammed refugee camp in Cox's Bazar early yesterday.

Nearly 800 shelters are feared to have been destroyed in the first large fire in the camps this year, according to the UN Refugee Agency.

The fire that broke out around 1:00am at a Kutupalong camp in Ukhiya upazila, was brought under control by 4:00am.

Additionally, some 93 shelters were partially damaged, and around 120 facilities, including learning centres, mosques, healthcare centres, latrines and bathing facilities, water points, and solar street lights, have also been destroyed or damaged by the inferno.

No casualties were reported immediately as a result of the fire, according to a statement from the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Dhaka.

UNHCR and its humanitarian partners were scrambling to respond to the devastating fire that ravaged Camp 5, one of the 33 camps in Cox's Bazar, where about a million Rohingyas live.

The Rohingyas displaced by the fire are temporarily taking shelter within the camp's community centres, including in temporary communal shelters, and are provided with emergency food assistance.

Bangladeshi authorities and humanitarian agencies are on site to assist the people affected by the fire with emergency support, medical and psychological first aid, and linking refugees with other relevant services as required.

In the aftermath of the fire, the government and the UNHCR, in coordination with IOM and other aid agencies, are supporting the Rohingyas who lost their shelters and belongings in the devastating blaze during cold weather and assessing further needs.

"The cause of the fire currently remains unknown, and we are assured by the government authorities that an investigation into the cause of the fire will be carried out," the UN Refugee Agency said.

Fires often break out in the crowded camps with their makeshift structures. A massive blaze in March 2021 killed at least 15 refugees and destroyed more than 10,000 homes.

Last year, about 12,000 people were left homeless after nearly 2,800 shelters and more than 90 facilities, including hospitals and learning centres, were destroyed in a fire.

More than 1 million Rohingya refugees have fled to Bangladesh from Myanmar over several decades, including about 740,000 who crossed the border starting in late August 2017, when the Myanmar military launched a brutal crackdown.

Conditions in Myanmar have worsened since a military takeover in 2021 and attempts to send back the refugees have failed. Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said on several occasions that the refugees would not be sent back forcefully. Rights groups say conditions in Myanmar are not conducive to repatriation.