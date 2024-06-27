Korea an extraordinary development partner of Bangladesh: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today hailed South Korea as an extraordinary development and investment partner of Bangladesh.

She said this while Chairman and CEO of Korea Export-Import Bank Yoon Hee Sung called on her at the PM's parliament office.

PM's Assistant Press Secretary ABM Sarwer-e-Alom Sarker briefed the reporters after the meeting

Hasina expressed gratitude to the Korean government for their assistance, elevated to USD six billion from approximately USD 300-400 million in five years.

She thanked Yoon for signing the agreement on financing the construction of the Rail and Road Bridge across the River Karnaphuli at Kalurghat Point, Chattogram.

"The bridge would surely solve the traffic problems of Chattogram city and create a wide corridor for the Matarbari [Sonadia] deep sea port for South Asia, South East Asia, and particularly the Northeastern part of India," she said.

She thanked them for their concessional financing of significant projects in Bangladesh.

She also recalled her two visits to the Republic of Korea.

Chairman and CEO of Korea Exim Bank Yoon Hee Sung expressed gratitude for being able to meet with Hasina in person and expressed great satisfaction for his fruitful visit to Dhaka.

The chairman and CEO of the Korean Export-Import Bank underscored the importance of Bangladesh's growing GDP, ongoing development trajectory, and socio-economic development, which have been well maintained despite the ongoing global economic and political challenges, including the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic.

He praised Hasina's efforts to reduce poverty and graduate from LDC completely by 2026.

Yoon reaffirmed his commitment to promoting Korean trade and investment in Bangladesh, a pledge that holds significant promise for the future economic prospects of both countries.