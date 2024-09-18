July uprising: UN team seeks info on human rights violations

The UN Fact-Finding Mission has sought first-hand information as it began investigation into the human rights violations and abuses in the context of the protests between July 1 and August 15.

The five-member delegation deployed by the UN Human Rights Office at the at the invitation of the interim government began conducting an independent and impartial investigation on September 16.

"Individuals, groups and organisations are invited to provide first-hand information that is not already on social media or otherwise in the public domain concerning the period of 1 July to 15 August 2024 and human rights violations and abuses in the context of the protests during that period," said a statement from the UN Human Rights Office in Geneva.

The submissions should be sent to [email protected].

The fact-finding team is mandated to establish facts, identify responsibilities, analyse root causes and make concrete recommendations for Bangladesh to address past human rights violations and prevent their recurrence, it said.

On August 22-29, an advance UN team visited Bangladesh and held meetings with student leaders of the recent protests, advisors of the interim government, the chief justice, senior officers of the police and armed forces, lawyers, journalists and human rights defenders, representatives of political parties and minority and indigenous communities.

The team discussed the modalities for an investigation into human rights violations and abuses in the context of the recent violence and unrest as well as other aspects of human rights including civic space, the need for truth, justice, healing, reparation and reconciliation and other reforms.

About 650 people were killed during student protests and in the aftermath in Bangladesh between July 16 and August 11, according to a preliminary report of the UN Human Rights Office on August 15.

The mission plans to conduct interviews with victims, law enforcement officers, medical practitioners and witnesses.

"The fact-finding is not a criminal investigation and is conducted independently of any national criminal justice process," it said, adding that the process is strictly confidential.

The team will not be conducting any media interviews during the investigation phase, it said.

"We appeal for respect for the confidentiality of the fact-finding process."

After its on-site examination and data analysis, the UN Human Rights Office will publish a detailed human rights report containing key findings, conclusions and recommendations, the statement added.

After completion of the monthlong investigation, the UN mission may take one or two more months to prepare the report, which will give a foundation for prosecution by Bangladesh authorities, an UN official told the correspondent.

The UN conducted many such fact-finding missions for human rights violations in many countries including Myanmar after the allegation of Rohingya genocide, Ukraine, Russia, Iran, Palestine, Kenya and Ethiopia.

This is the first time the UN has sent any such mission to Bangladesh.