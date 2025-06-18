July Charter to be unveiled on uprising anniversary

Says Yunus

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus said the July Charter will be announced next month on the anniversary of the July uprising.

He revealed this at a meeting with the newly appointed Australian High Commissioner to Dhaka Susan Ryle at the State Guest House Jamuna.

"Our focus remains on constitutional, judicial, and administrative reforms. These are the foundations for building a stronger Bangladesh," Prof Yunus said.

He said the interim government is working with all political parties to ensure a smooth transition. "For the first time in years, people, especially first-time voters, will have a real opportunity to cast their ballots freely."

Ryle, in her first official meeting with the chief adviser, announced that Australia had resumed visa processing in Dhaka. "Visa applications can be submitted online," she said, adding that over 65,000 Bangladeshis now live in Australia, apart from 14,000 students. Bangladeshis had been applying for the Australian visa via the consulate in India.

Australia will provide AUD 2 million through the UNDP to support the Election Commission's capacity ahead of the vote, Ryle said.

Trade between the two countries has reached AUD 5 billion, growing at over 16 percent annually, Ryle said, noting that more than 3,000 Bangladeshi alumni have benefited from the Australia Awards scholarship programme.

Prof Yunus encouraged Australia to offer more scholarships and urged Canberra to scale up support for nearly one million Rohingya refugees.

Ryle said Australia recently pledged AUD 9.6 million in humanitarian aid, bringing total support for the Rohingya and host communities in Bangladesh to AUD 553.6 million since 2017. "We will continue to support safe, voluntary, and dignified repatriation once conditions in Myanmar allow."