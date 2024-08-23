Jt initiative needed to deal with floods

Chief adviser tells Indian envoy

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus yesterday proposed a high-level collaboration between Bangladesh and India to manage floods and emergencies.

He put forward the proposal when Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma paid a courtesy call on him at the State Guesthouse Jamuna in the capital.

Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam briefed the media at the Foreign Service Academy after the meeting.

Yunus said Bangladesh and India share many common rivers and high-level collaboration between the two countries would help dissemination of information fast and prompt decision-making.

The Nobel laureate also emphasised the need for the two countries working together to resolve the water-sharing issues.

The Indian envoy expressed concern over the security of the Indian High Commission in Dhaka and its establishments in Bangladesh.

Shafiqul said security has already been stepped up in Dhaka's diplomatic zone to address such concerns.

"It is unfortunate that there are some posts [regarding India] on the social media."

The press secretary said India wants more positive engagements with Bangladesh.

The high commissioner stressed the need for working together to ensure shared prosperity of the two nations.

"We strongly believe in a strong and prosperous Bangladesh. We are really looking forward to work together," Shafiqul quoted Verma as saying.

The envoy also briefly discussed minority issues with the chief adviser.

Yunus earlier urged the Indian media outlets to visit Bangladesh and report from the ground as there are some exaggeration about the minority situation in Bangladesh, the press secretary said.

Regarding people-to-people engagement, the Indian envoy said his country has the largest visa operations in Bangladesh. About 16 lakh Bangladeshis visited India last year. Of them, 60 percent visited for tourism purposes, 30 percent for medical purposes, and the rest for other purposes.

On the flooding in Bangladesh, the envoy said water was "released automatically" from India due to rise in water levels.

Yunus talked about BIMSTEC and SAARC, and laid emphasis on bringing young people together in South Asia.

He also spoke about a world of "Three Zeros" -- the new economics of zero poverty, zero unemployment, and zero net carbon emissions.

'INDIA NOT CAUSING FLOODS IN BANGLADESH'

The flood situation in eastern Bangladesh has not been caused by the release of waters from an Indian dam on the Gumti river in Tripura, said India's foreign ministry.

"We have seen concerns being expressed in Bangladesh that the current situation of flood in districts on the eastern borders of Bangladesh has been caused by opening of the Dumbur dam upstream of the Gumti river in Tripura. This is factually not correct," the ministry said in a statement yesterday.

India would like to point out that the catchment areas of the Gumti river that flows through India and Bangladesh have witnessed heaviest rains of this year over the last few days. The flood in Bangladesh is primarily due to waters from these large catchments downstream of the dam, said the statement.

It said the Dumbur dam is located quite far from the border -- over 120km upstream of Bangladesh. It is a low height (about 30m) dam that generates power to feeds into a grid, and from which Bangladesh also draws 40MW power.

Heavy rainfall has been continuing since August 21 in the whole of Tripura and adjoining districts of Bangladesh. In the event of heavy inflow, automatic releases have been observed, the statement added.

Along the about 120km river course, India has three water level observation sites at Amarpur, Sonamura, and Sonamura 2. Amarpur station is in part of a bilateral protocol under which India is transmitting real-time flood data to Bangladesh.

"Data showing rising trend has been supplied to Bangladesh up to 1500 hrs on August 21, 2024. At 1800 hrs, due to flooding, there was power outage leading to problems of communication.

"Still, we have tried to maintain communication through other means created for urgent transmission of data," the Indian foreign ministry said.

Floods on the common rivers between India and Bangladesh are a shared problem inflicting sufferings to people on both sides, and requires close mutual cooperation towards resolving them, it added.

As the two countries share 54 cross-border rivers, river water cooperation is an important part of bilateral engagement.

"We remain committed to resolving issues and mutual concerns in water resources and river water management through bilateral consultations and technical discussions," the statement said.