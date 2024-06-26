JICA, Bangladesh sign 495m Japanese Yen deal on JDS scholarships

Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has signed a grant agreement with the Bangladesh government on the JDS (Japanese Grant Aid for Human Resource Development Scholarship) scholarship for 2024 today.

The Japanese government has also signed the Exchange Notes with the Bangladesh government.

The agreement is part of the efforts by Japan and Bangladesh to strengthen the public administration in Bangladesh, said a press release.

Under the agreement on the JDS scholarship, up to JPY 495 million (about USD 3.15 Million) in scholarships will be provided for 33 government and central bank officials to study in Japanese universities.

Out of the 33, 30 students would pursue a Master's, and three students would pursue a Doctoral degree. To date, 558 Bangladeshi officials have received JDS scholarships since 2002, a testament to the success and impact of the programme.

HE Iwama Kiminori, Japanese ambassador of Bangladesh, Md. Shahriar Kader Siddiky, secretary of Economic Relations Division under Ministry of Finance in Bangladesh, and Ichiguchi Tomohide, chief representative of JICA Bangladesh, represented the respective governments during the signing ceremony, held in Dhaka.

The JDS scholarship program offers potential young government and central bank officials opportunities to pursue Master's and Ph.D. in reputed Japanese universities.

The programme provides a platform for academic growth and fosters cultural exchange, as successful JDS fellows get equipped with the necessary knowledge and skills to contribute to the socio-economic development of Bangladesh, upon their return. They will also be acquainted with the Japanese culture, traditions, food, and environment.