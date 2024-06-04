Diplomacy
UNB, Dhaka
Tue Jun 4, 2024 12:58 AM
Last update on: Tue Jun 4, 2024 02:14 AM

Japanese special envoy Yohei Sasakawa in Dhaka

The Japanese Special Envoy for National Reconciliation in Myanmar and Chairman of the Nippon Foundation, Yohei Sasakawa, is visiting Bangladesh.

He arrived in Dhaka yesterday on a two-day visit.

The Additional Foreign Secretary Md Nazrul Islam welcomed him at the airport.

After 20 years in the business sector, Sasakawa joined The Nippon Foundation in 1981.

Sasakawa is known for bringing an entrepreneurial spirit to his work with entities from the political, governmental, academic, and private sectors in addressing issues in such diverse areas as health, education, food security, and maritime safety..

 

