Japanese experts to visit Bangladesh to modernise shipyards

A group of Japanese experts is expected to visit Bangladesh soon to help modernise the country's s shipyards.

Japan's Senior Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs Ono Keiichi informed this to Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud during a meeting at the foreign ministry today.

Hasan Mahmud told the Japanese minister that Bangladesh has already ratified the Hong Kong International Convention for the safe and environmentally sound recycling of ships.

He then requested Japanese assistance for building Treatment, Storage and Disposal Facilities (TSDF) unit in Bangladesh as early as possible so that the Bangladeshi shipyards can be world-class green-certified ones.

In response, Ono Keiichi said Japanese experts will visit Bangladesh soon to ensure the TSDF facilities in Bangladesh.

Japanese Ambassador Iwama Kiminori and officials of both the countries were present during the meeting.

Last month, Japanese Trade Negotiating Team for Economic Partnership Agreement visited Dhaka to attend the first round of Japan-Bangladesh Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) Negotiations.

Hasan Mahmud expressed satisfaction at the good progress of JICA-assisted mega-infrastructure projects in Bangladesh, namely, Matarbari Deep Sea Port, Dhaka Metro Rail, Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport 3rd Terminal, and the Bangabandhu Railway Bridge over Jamuna river.

He deeply appreciated Japan along with Sasakawa Foundation for the continued efforts towards a durable solution for the safe, sustainable, and dignified return of the Rohingyas to the Rakhine State of Myanmar.

He also appreciated Japan's humanitarian assistance to the Rohingyas including those relocated to Bhashan Char.

The Japanese senior deputy minister gave emphasis on the construction of Matarbari Deep Sea Port in Bangladesh, which he said will ensure greater connectivity in the region.

He assured of continued Japanese support towards humanitarian assistance and repatriation process of Rohingyas.