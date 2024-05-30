Japan will always stand by Bangladesh: PM Kishida

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has said the government of Japan will spare no effort to provide the necessary support for the swift recovery of the affected areas in Bangladesh due to Cyclone Remal.

"I would like to reiterate that Japan will always stand by Bangladesh as it emerges from this difficult time," he said in a message sent to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Kishida said, "I am deeply saddened to learn that the cyclone that hit Bangladesh has resulted in the loss of many precious lives and the displacement of many people especially in the southern coastal areas."

On behalf of the government of Japan, he prayed for the souls of the victims and extended his deepest condolences to the bereaved families.

"I would also like to express my deepest sympathy to those affected by the disaster and my sincere wishes for the swift recovery of the affected areas," said the Japanese prime minister in his message to PM Hasina.

Japanese Foreign Minister Kamikawa Yoko in a separate message to Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud, said, "I am deeply saddened to learn that the cyclone that hit Bangladesh has resulted in the loss of many precious lives and the displacement of many people, especially in its southern coastal areas."

The minister extended her sincere condolences to the victims and their bereaved families.

She expressed her sincere wishes for the recovery of the affected people and the swift reconstruction of the affected areas.

"The Government of Japan stands by the Government and people of Bangladesh at all times and is ready to provide the Government of Bangladesh with the necessary assistance," the message reads.