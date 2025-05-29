Japan to recruit 1 lakh workers over 5 years

Japan has announced plans to recruit at least 100,000 workers from Bangladesh over the next five years to address its labour shortage.

Mikio Kesagayama, chairman of Japan's National Business Support Combined Cooperatives, made the announcement during the "Bangladesh Seminar on Human Resources" held at Tokyo's Toshi Kaikan conference hall.

Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, who is currently on a four-day visit to Japan, attended the event and witnessed the signing of two key Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs).

The first MoU was signed between Bangladesh's Bureau of Manpower Employment and Training (BMET) and Kaicom Dream Street (KDS), a Japan-Bangladesh joint venture.

The second was inked between BMET and Japan's National Business Support Combined Cooperatives (NBCC), a federation of over 65 Japanese companies, along with Japan Bangla Bridge Recruiting Agency (JBBRA)."This is going to be the most exciting day for me, the most inspiring day. This will open the door for Bangladeshis to not only work but to know Japan," said the chief adviser.

Highlighting that nearly half of Bangladesh's 180 million people are under 27, he added, "The government's job is to open the door for them."

Mitsuru Matsushita, representative director of the Shizuoka Workplace Environment Improvement Cooperative, said, "Bangladeshi talents hold great potential. It is our duty to nurture their skills."

NBCC Chairman Mikio Kesagayama recalled meeting Yunus 14 years ago and praised his work in empowering women through microcredit.

He said that in the first three decades of their business, they strived for a quality workforce.

"Our Federation looks to Bangladesh for young and capable labour. They can contribute to the development of both Bangladesh and Japan," he said.

Watami Group President Miki Watanabe shared his company's initiatives, including a vocational school in Bangladesh that trains 1,500 students annually, which they plan to raise to 3000.

Hiroaki Yagi, chairman of Japan International Trainee & Skilled Worker Cooperation Organisation (JITCO), noted the potential and challenges for Bangladeshi workers in Japan, adding that there was a shortage of Japanese language instructors in Bangladesh. Niki Hirobumi, state minister of the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) of Japan, said his country is facing a population decline and urgently needs foreign workers.

"This can be promising not only for Bangladesh but also for Japan," he said.

Bangladesh's Ambassador to Japan, Daud Ali, said Japan's labour shortage could reach 11 million by 2040 and Bangladesh could take this opportunity to send more skilled workers.