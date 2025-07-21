Japan extends sympathies for Uttara crash victims

Japan extended deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathies to the victims of the tragic crash of a Bangladesh Air Force aircraft.

"Our thoughts are also with the bereaved families, friends and all those who have been injured," said Naoki Takahashi, charge d'affaires ad interim at the Japanese embassy in Dhaka, in a statement.

He said Milestone School and College holds a special significance, having recently collaborated with JICA in conducting the First Peace Flower Essay Contest.

"We stand in solidarity with Bangladesh during this challenging time, commending the efforts of the authorities, hospitals, and others in handling the situation with the utmost care. We sincerely hope for the swift recovery of those injured."