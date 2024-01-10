Japan to continue to support Bangladesh for development, prosperity

Although some irregularities were reported in the general election, Japan intends to continue to support Bangladesh for its development and prosperity, and further develop the bilateral relationship.

A statement by Press Secretary Kobayashi Maki said Japan welcomes that overall the election was generally conducted peacefully.

He said, "As far as our mission was able to observe, the election process was conducted in accordance with procedures. On the other hand, we regret that there were incidents of violence with casualties in the process leading up to the general election."

The statement came today as Japan sent an election observer mission headed by its former ambassador to Bangladesh, Watanabe Masato, consisting of officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Embassy of Japan in Bangladesh as well as an outside expert.

However, Japan hopes that Bangladesh, as a strategic partner, will make progress in its efforts for further development as a democratic nation.