Jan 7 election didn’t meet some int’l standards

Says EU polls expert mission

The European Union Election Expert Mission has said the Bangladesh Election Commission complied with minimum legal requirements in the January 7 national polls, but it failed to meet some key international standards for democratic elections.

"Civil and political rights, including the freedoms of assembly, association, movement, and speech essential for inclusive and competitive elections, were restricted," the mission said in its final report released yesterday, more than two months after the polls.

At the EC's invitation, a delegation of EUEEM arrived in Dhaka on November 28, 2023, and stayed until January 24, 2024.

According to the report, decision-making was consistent with its legal mandate, and logistical preparations were proficient. Although the EC has extensive powers, there was a lack of confidence amongst some stakeholders that it was able to deliver a credible election.

It said there was a widespread perception that its independent status was not fully guaranteed and that it lacked the capacity to enforce rules to ensure the integrity of voting and counting processes at local levels.

The EUEEM said the voter registration process was efficient, resulting in regular updates and good levels of data integrity. Procedures are clear and proportionate, with mostly reasonable requirements for inclusion in the register.

However, the opposition political parties' activities were severely limited by judicial proceedings and mass arrests. Voters did not have the opportunity to fully exercise their democratic right to vote for a diverse range of candidates following a decision by the main opposition party to boycott the elections.

The mission said seat-sharing agreements between participating political parties, as well as the Awami League engineering a system of internal competition between its own official candidates and "independent candidates" affiliated with this party, did not offer voters genuine freedom of choice.

"The environment for media and civil society was also not conducive to guaranteeing freedom of speech and further limited critical public debate and transparency," it said.

The report said there was a lack of genuine competition with the BNP and its alliance partners boycotting the election, as their demands for the government to resign and the establishment of a caretaker system of interim government to oversee the election were rejected as unconstitutional.