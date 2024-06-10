Jaishankar meets Hasina in New Delhi

Indian Cabinet Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar today called on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her hotel in New Delhi discussing the entire canvass of bilateral ties.

"Both the Bangladesh Premier and Jaishankar discussed in detail about the bilateral relations between the two friendly countries," Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud told reporters.

Both the leaders expressed their desire to elevate the relations further in the days to come, he said.

Hasina congratulated Jaishankar for becoming the cabinet minister again and invited him to visit Bangladesh.

The Indian minister said relations between the two countries has reached to a new height.

"We, the two countries, have been working to elevate and further expand the relations further," Hasan said quoting Jaishankar.

Jaishankar served as the external affairs minister of India in Narendra Modi's second term. He is widely expected to continue with the same portfolio when ministries will be distributed.

Bangladesh Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen and PM's Press Secretary Nayeemul Islam Khan were present during the briefing.

Jaishankar said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, "Honoured to call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh today. The India-Bangladesh Maitri continues to advance."