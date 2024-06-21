Jaishankar meets Hasina, discusses issues of mutual interest

Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar called on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today and discussed issues of mutual interest.

The meeting was held at the Hotel Taj Palace in New Delhi.

"Bangladesh is a key partner and trusted neighbour of India. The visit will give a major boost to this celebrated bilateral partnership," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said after the arrival of Hasina in New Delhi.

"It is a very important visit for us. Both sides have a lot of expectations because the relationship is so special and so friendly," he said at a weekly media briefing in New Delhi today.

The details about the discussions, MoUs, and agreements that are likely to be signed will be known tomorrow.

Hasina arrived in New Delhi today as part of her two-day state visit to India at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This is the first bilateral state visit after the formation of the government in India following the 18th Lok Sabha elections.

He said there will be a post-visit press engagement and journalists will be able to know all the details on issues that the two sides would agree to regarding trade, connectivity, and defence.

Apart from holding bilateral consultations with Modi, Hasina is scheduled to call-on Indian President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar during her visit.

Indian Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change and also Minister of State for External Affairs Kirtivardhan Singh, and Bangladesh High Commissioner to India Md Mustafizur Rahman received Sheikh Hasina at the airport.

The PM was welcomed with a traditional folks dance performance at the airport. Both sides of the roads were decorated with the flags of Bangladesh and India, and placards of Hasina and Modi.