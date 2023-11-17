It's up to Bangladeshis: India on elections

India has reiterated that the people of Bangladesh will decide about their election scheduled to be held on January 7 next year.

"I think we have been repeatedly highlighting our position on Bangladesh elections, as well as this is something that the Bangladesh people have to decide for themselves," Spokesperson of Indian Ministry of External Affairs Arindam Bagchi told reporters at the weekly briefing in New Delhi on Thursday.

Asked about India's position regarding the election schedule rejection by a political party, he said, "I don't think it's appropriate for us to comment on that. It'll be up to the Bangladesh people and their democratic systems to work this out."

The MEA spokesperson also said he is not sure in the past what they did.

A journalist referred to Bangladeshi media reports regarding what he said "apparent difference" over Bangladesh and the election process between India and the United States.

In reply, the MEA spokesperson said, "I was a little confused about the various strands of your question. Our position on what is developing in Bangladesh has been articulated on a number of occasions."

"I wouldn't be in a position to comment whether there is a difference of opinion. Our opinion, you know, very well. We are a neighbour...I'm sure other countries will have their own relationships with Bangladesh," he added.

The MEA spokesperson also said, "And I certainly don't know if that's the right word to use, a difference of opinion."

India made it clear that the election in Bangladesh is Dhaka's internal matter and it is for the people of Bangladesh to decide their future.

"We did discuss very extensively regional issues and so far as Bangladesh is concerned, we shared our perspective very clearly," Indian Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra told reporters in a media briefing in New Delhi recently after the 5th Annual India-United States 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue.

The 2+2 meetings signify the participation of two high-level representatives, usually ministers holding the Foreign and Defence portfolios, from the two countries.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin were the principal participants from the US side.

During the media briefing, there was a question asked on whether Bangladesh was discussed during the 2+2 Dialogue.

The Indian foreign secretary said it is not for India to comment on the policy of a third country. He said as a close friend and partner of Bangladesh, India respects the democratic process in Bangladesh and will continue to support the country's vision of a stable, peaceful and progressive nation.

India had earlier said they will continue to support Bangladesh's vision of a "stable, peaceful and progressive" nation.

"It is for the people of Bangladesh to decide their own future. As a close friend and partner, we respect the democratic process in Bangladesh," MEA spokesperson said in a previous briefing.