Israel's war on Gaza: Yunus calls for immediate and complete ceasefire

Muhammad Yunus, chief adviser of Bangladesh addresses the 79th United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York, US, September 27, 2024. Photo: Reuters/Eduardo Munoz

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus today called for an immediate and complete ceasefire to protect the Palestinian people from the brutalities, particularly against the children and women.

Addressing the 79th session of the UN General Assembly, he said the genocide in Gaza continues unabated despite global concerns and condemnation.

"The situation in Palestine just does not concern the Arabs or Muslims at large rather the entire humanity. Palestinians are not expendable people. All those responsible for the crimes against humanity against the Palestinian people must be held accountable," said the chief adviser.

He also said international community, including the UN, needs to act in earnest to implement the two-state solution that remains the only path to bring lasting peace in the Middle-East.

Prof Yunus also touched upon two-and-half-year-long war in the Ukraine and urged both sides to pursue dialogue to end the war.

"The war has impacted far and wide, even lending deeper economic implications in Bangladesh. We would urge both sides to pursue dialogue to resolve the differences and end the war," he said.